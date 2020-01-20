Weather Authority: Sunny Monday with frigid wind chills
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a frigid Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Feel-like" temperatures will be in the teens and single-digits Monday. Even with sunshine, the high will be around 32 degrees.
Sunny skies will carry over all the way through Wednesday.
The region will catch a break from precipitation for the majority of the coming week.
MONDAY: Sunny. High: 32 Low: 19
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 21
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 41 Low: 22
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 25
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 35
