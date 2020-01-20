Weather Authority: Sunny Monday with frigid wind chills

The Philadelphia area is slated for a frigid Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Feel-like" temperatures will be in the teens and single-digits Monday. Even with sunshine, the high will be around 32 degrees.

Sunny skies will carry over all the way through Wednesday.

RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia

The region will catch a break from precipitation for the majority of the coming week.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 32 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 21

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 41 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 35

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live