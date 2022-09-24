Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant Saturday to kick off the first weekend of fall

Fall has arrived, and so has the fall weather!

A chilly start to Saturday will reach a high of 73 degrees with plenty of sun in the skies, making for pretty perfect day for fall activities!

Sunday brings clouds and a chance of rain throughout the day into the evening as temperatures warm up to 78 degrees.

FOX 29 is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it intensifies, potentially into a major hurricane impacting Florida as early as Tuesday into Wednesday. The Delaware Valley could see remnants of the storm by Friday.

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Warmer, PM showers. High: 78, Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72, Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 67, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Tropical remnants. High: 67; Low: 53