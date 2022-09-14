Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant Wednesday ahead of beautiful last days of summer

The clouds have cleared, and the rain has gone, making way for lots of sunshine!

A clear sky overnight brought a drop in humidity and temperature for Wednesday morning as temperatures start in the 60s.

Warmer weather is on the way with the sunrise bring temperatures to a comfortable high of 82 degrees.

Sun is in the forecast for Wednesday and the rest of the week with just eight days until the start of fall!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 82

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High: 78, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 89, Low: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 88, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 87, Low: 70