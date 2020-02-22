Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday amid rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Saturday amid rising temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 50 degrees. On Sunday, a high of around 54 degrees is expected.
By Monday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees before dropping back down to a high of 50 degrees on Tuesday.
Precipitation returns to the forecast Tuesday, and is expected to carry over into Thursday.
___
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 32
MONSDAY: Cloudy. High: 58 Low: 39
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 49 Low: 45
___
