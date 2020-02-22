Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday amid rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Saturday amid rising temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 50 degrees. On Sunday, a high of around 54 degrees is expected.

By Monday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees before dropping back down to a high of 50 degrees on Tuesday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Tuesday, and is expected to carry over into Thursday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 32

MONSDAY: Cloudy. High: 58 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 49 Low: 45

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live