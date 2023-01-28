Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday brings temperatures back to the 50s ahead of Eagles game

This weekend is starting off on a good note with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures!

The sun is out all day Saturday as temperatures climb into the 50s, which FOX 29's Scott Williams says is above average for this wintry time of year!

Those unseasonable temperatures will stick around Sunday as the Eagles take on the 49ers at the Linc for the NFC Championship.

Tailgaters will experience 40-50-degree weather throughout the morning as temperatures reach right back to 50 for kickoff and trail back into the 40s by the end of the game.

Those attending the game could experience a spotty shower around 3 or 4 p.m. as it passes through Lincoln Financial Field, bringing some winds along with it.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to get alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 47

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 51, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Cold blast. High: 38, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 37, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Stays cold. High: 34, Low: 24