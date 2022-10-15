Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday in store for Phillies Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park

It's about to be a beautiful day at the ballpark!

A chilly 40-degree start to the morning will quickly climb into the 70s Saturday afternoon reaching a high of 74 degrees.

If you're head to the Phillies game today, get ready for some sun and perfect fall weather! Temperatures are set to reach 71 degree by first pitch at 2:07 p.m. and stay steady for most of the game.

Sunday temperatures remain around the same with a high or 69 degrees. Blue skies will stick around for most of the day until, clouds start to creep across the sky for the Eagles Sunday night game against Dallas.

Temperatures will start to dip heading into the work week as showers make their way back into the forecast on Monday.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 74, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 69, Low: 51

MONDAY: Showers return. High: 65, Low: 55

TUESDAY: Much cooler. High: 55, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Fall chill. High: 56, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 57, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Below average. High: 59, Low: 49