Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday kicks off last weekend of summer

Summer is coming to a close, but not without one last beautiful weekend!

A chilly start to the day will quickly warm up with highs in the mid 80s as sun fills the sky for most of the weekend.

Some humidity returns Sunday as temperatures start to rise for the rest of weekend.

Headed to the Eagles game? It's going to feel like summer with 90-degree weather and humidity, and watch out for an evening shower!

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Humidity returns. High: 88, Low: 64

MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 90, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Still humid. High: 86, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 58