Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday kicks off picture-perfect weekend across Delaware Valley

The sun is shining bright this morning, and it's going to stay that way all day Saturday!

Sunny skies are in the forecast all weekend as the Delaware Valley gets a break from the heat with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will reach a high of 84 degrees as humidity stays low throughout the weekends.

Clouds will pop up Sunday afternoon into the evening ahead of a stormy week.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Still nice. High: 84, Low: 64

MONDAY: Some showers. High: 78, Low: 68

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 76, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: A leftover shower. High: 78, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 82, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 84, Low: 64