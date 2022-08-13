Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday kicks off picture-perfect weekend across Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - The sun is shining bright this morning, and it's going to stay that way all day Saturday!
Sunny skies are in the forecast all weekend as the Delaware Valley gets a break from the heat with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will reach a high of 84 degrees as humidity stays low throughout the weekends.
Clouds will pop up Sunday afternoon into the evening ahead of a stormy week.
___
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64
SUNDAY: Still nice. High: 84, Low: 64
MONDAY: Some showers. High: 78, Low: 68
TUESDAY: More showers. High: 76, Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: A leftover shower. High: 78, Low: 66
THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 82, Low: 64
FRIDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 84, Low: 64