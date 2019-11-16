Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday with bitter wind chills

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Saturday with bitter wind chills.

Temperatures will top out around 42 degrees. High wind gusts in the 20s and 30s are expected.

There is also an increased risk for fire spread Saturday due to a drop in humidity and gusty winds across the region.

Down the shore, winds will gust 30 to 50 mph from Sunday into Monday. A coastal low will start moving from the Carolinas Sunday morning, bringing a slight chance of rain. Some areas far north and west of Philadelphia may see a bit of freezing rain as well.

A Coastal Flood Watch will be in effect at 8 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday for the Jersey and Delaware beaches and tidal areas. Minor to moderate flooding is possible as the persistent onshore flow piles up the water. One to two feet is possible, and beach erosion is expected.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-40s for the next several days.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 43 Low: 39

MONDAY: Showers. High: 46 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 35