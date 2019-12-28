Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for morning fog ahead of afternoon sun Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 53 degrees. On Sunday, temperatures will dip to a high of around 48 degrees.
Precipitation returns to the forecast Sunday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.
Temperatures will remain in the low 50s until Wednesday, when they will dip to the low 40s.
SATURDAY: AM fog, PM sun. High: 53 Low: 32
SUNDAY: PM rain. High: 48 Low: 43
MONDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 39
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43 Low: 30
