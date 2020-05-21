Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable Thursday; rain ahead

Expect a pleasant spring day on Thursday with temperatures reaching the 70s under sunny skies.

Morning conditions will be cool, with temperatures only in the 50s by 10 a.m., but uninterrupted sunshine will help usher in warmer weather.

By noontime, temperatures will climb into the 60s and warm to a peak of 70 by the middle of the afternoon. The high for Philadelphia on Thursday is forecasted to reach 70 degrees.

Rain will move into our area from the south on Friday. Expect showers to begin sometime before 2 p.m. and continue on Saturday.

The second half of Memorial Day weekend will feature much more enjoyable weather. Sunday and Monday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 68, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 75, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75, Low: 51

___

