Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonal and a quiet week ahead across the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is looking forward to seasonable temperatures, sunny skies and conditions that are calm.

Precipitation is expected to hold off for the next several days, with partly sunny to sunny skies dominating the forecast.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 23

