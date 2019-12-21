Weather Authority: Sunny skies Sunday with warmer temps

Winter is officially upon us, but temperatures in Philadelphia will be noticeably warmer in the coming days.

Sunday morning will start at the freezing point in the city and rise into the 40s by noontime. Thermometers will peak at 45 degrees by late afternoon. The region will enjoy sunny and clear skies to go along with the mild temperatures.

Conditions down the shore will rise to 43 under partly sunny skies. Even the Poconos will participate in the cold snap by rising into the 40s.

Thermometers will continue to rise to rise Monday and should hover around 50 through the holiday week.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 45 Low: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 47 Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Mostlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 37

