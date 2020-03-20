Weather Authority: Sunny skies with below average temperatures ahead

Behind the cold front expect mostly sunny skies this weekend along with a noticeable chill.

Highs Saturday will be around 50 degrees but a NW breeze will make it feel cooler. Sun to clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

A low pressure system will bring a chilly rain for most with a wintry mix N&W Monday. A grassy accumulation is likely for the Lehigh Valley and several inches for the Poconos.

SATURDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 50, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 48, Low: 33

MONDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 47, Low: 39

