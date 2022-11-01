Weather Authority: Sunny stretch will continue on Wednesday ahead of warm weekend

Rain has moved out of the forecast, making for a sunny stretch ahead of a warm weekend in the Delaware Valley.

Wednesday's daytime temperatures will be around 70 degrees due to a high-pressure system moving across the area and temps will remain in the 50s throughout World Series Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.

Thursday will see similar conditions, with temperatures in the upper 60s and great conditions for World Series Game 4.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday's temperatures will be sunny and closer to 80 degrees while the normal high for this time of year lingers in the low 60s.

Temperatures are set to stay in the 70s until next week, with days of sunshine in the forecast.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 71, Low: 54

THURSDAY: High: 70, Low: 47

FRIDAY: High: 72, Low: 50

SATURDAY: High: 78, Low: 60

SUNDAY: High: 78, Low: 60

MONDAY: High: 75, Low: 61

TUESDAY: High: 70, Low: 57