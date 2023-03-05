Weather Authority: Sunny Sunday with heavy wind gusts, ahead of mild Monday

The Delaware Valley was woken up with lots of sunshine Sunday morning, but the wind will soon make its way to the area, making for another windy afternoon.

Meteorologist Drew Anderson says wind gusts will reach up to 25 mph by Sunday afternoon as the sunshine stays overhead.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s across the region, but with the wind factor, temperatures will feel much cooler.

By Monday, the wind will die down, making for a mild and sunny start to the week.

As we look ahead, Meteorologist Drew Anderson says temperatures will get cooler as we work our way through the week.

Upper 40s is the expected highs throughout the week with some showers expected Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase towards the end of the week before a wet weekend.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 56, Low: 36

MONDAY: Less windy. High: 56, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 48, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Still cool. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. High: 50, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 48, Low: 38