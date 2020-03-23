Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday with mild temperatures

By and FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday amid mild temperatures.

Temperatures will rise to nearly 60 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will take a dip on Wednesday before returning to the low 60s for a short stretch.

___ 

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 62 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 49

___

