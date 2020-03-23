Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday with mild temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Tuesday amid mild temperatures.

Temperatures will rise to nearly 60 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will take a dip on Wednesday before returning to the low 60s for a short stretch.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 45

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 62 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 49

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live