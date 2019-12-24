Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday with mild temps ahead of partly cloudy Christmas

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild Christmas Eve with a high of 50 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday, while Christmas will see partly cloudy skies and slightly lower temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the upper-40s and low 50s for the remainder of the week.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Traveling up and down the eastern seaboard should not pose any problems for the holidays.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a dry pattern until Sunday when there's a chance of showers.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Partlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 53 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 40

