Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday with mild temps ahead of partly cloudy Christmas
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild Christmas Eve with a high of 50 degrees.
Sunny skies are expected Tuesday, while Christmas will see partly cloudy skies and slightly lower temperatures.
Temperatures will continue to hover around the upper-40s and low 50s for the remainder of the week.
Traveling up and down the eastern seaboard should not pose any problems for the holidays.
The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a dry pattern until Sunday when there's a chance of showers.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 31
THURSDAY: Partlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 53 Low: 39
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 Low: 40
