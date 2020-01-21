Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday with single-digit wind chills
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Tuesday with abundant sunshine ahead of a mid-week warmup.
"Feel-like" temperatures will be in the teens and single-digits. Even with sunshine, the high will be in the 30s.
Temperatures will rise to the mid-40s by Thursday.
The region will catch a break from precipitation until Saturday, when temperatures will rise to nearly 50 degrees.
___
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 21
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 23
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 35
___
