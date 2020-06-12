Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Friday kicks off pleasant weekend

Expect summer-like conditions on Friday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. The humidity that lingered in the air over the last few days will dissipate on Friday and lead to comfortable temperatures over the weekend.

Morning conditions will be clear and warm to set the tone for the entire day. By 10 a.m. temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees, but falling dew points will help lift the humidity.

By noontime, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s where it will stay for the remainder of the day. Philadelphia is expected to reach a peak temperature of around 86 degrees by late afternoon.

Overnight conditions will remain dry and comfortable. Sunshine will remain on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will fall into the mid-to-high 70s. A slight chance of rain could impact the tail end of the weekend on Sunday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 86

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 76, Low: 56

MONDAY: Chance of rain. High: 75, Low: 58

