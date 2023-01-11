Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday will turn to clouds ahead of another rainy Thursday

Soak in today's dry weather, because its about to get much soggier!

The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday as chilly morning temperatures make their way to a high of just 45 degrees. However, wind chill could make it feel like the 30s!

Temperatures will reach the mid 50s tomorrow as a front brings 30 mph wind gusts, scattered showers, and another burst of above-average temperatures.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the heaviest rain can be expected late Thursday night into Friday morning.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Showers arrive. High: 55, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Chilly and breezy. High: 40, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 44, Low: 27

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 47, Low: 27

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 50, Low: 34