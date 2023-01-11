Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday will turn to clouds ahead of another rainy Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Soak in today's dry weather, because its about to get much soggier!
The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday as chilly morning temperatures make their way to a high of just 45 degrees. However, wind chill could make it feel like the 30s!
Temperatures will reach the mid 50s tomorrow as a front brings 30 mph wind gusts, scattered showers, and another burst of above-average temperatures.
FOX 29's Sue Serio says the heaviest rain can be expected late Thursday night into Friday morning.
______
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 31
THURSDAY: Showers arrive. High: 55, Low: 37
FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 48
SATURDAY: Chilly and breezy. High: 40, Low: 31
SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 44, Low: 27
MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 47, Low: 27
TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 50, Low: 34