Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday with warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Wednesday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.
Temperatures will cool down for the latter half of the week with highs in the mid-50s.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Thursday in the form of morning thunderstorms.
Sunshine will return by the weekend, alongside cooler temperatures.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 73 Low: 51
THURSDAY: AM thunderstorms/wind. High: 66 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 52 Low: 36
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54
