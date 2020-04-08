Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Wednesday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down for the latter half of the week with highs in the mid-50s.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Thursday in the form of morning thunderstorms.

Sunshine will return by the weekend, alongside cooler temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 73 Low: 51

THURSDAY: AM thunderstorms/wind. High: 66 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 52 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54

