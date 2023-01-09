Weather Authority: Sunshine and seasonable chill expected Tuesday

Tuesday is set to be a seasonably chilly day with sunshine across the Delaware Valley.

The city's high will reach about 46, which FOX 29's Kathy Orr says is about five degrees higher than average for this time of year. Some clouds will interfere with Tuesday's predicted sunshine.

Conditions will remain dry in the area until the end of the week when an area of low pressure is expected to bring rain.

Kathy Orr says Thursday night into Friday is the next time rain will impact the area. Winds are expected to move in on Thursday before rain completely takes over on Friday.

A chilly weekend is in store with sunshine making its way back out on Sunday.

So far, this winter has been relatively mild, and many snow lovers are wondering where the snow has been. Areas near Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and Wilmington have seen flurries, while areas near Trenton saw a dusting, and areas near Allentown have seen an inch of snow, according to FOX 29's Kathy Orr.

On average, for this time of year, the Philadelphia area would have seen about five inches of snow. In 2022, the area saw an inch of snow by this time.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 55, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 54, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Chilly, more showers. High: 42, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Chilled sunshine. High: 43, Low: 32

MONDAY: Dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 29