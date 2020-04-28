Weather Authority: Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday

Tuesday welcomes a return of warm temperatures and sunshine to the Philadelphia region after a slew of days with mixed precipitation.

By 2 p.m., skies will be cloudless as temperatures reach a high in the low 60s. The mild conditions will persist throughout the day.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Light rain will return by Wednesday morning with heavier rain arriving tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

The rain will linger Friday but once the sunshine arrives it will stay through the weekend with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 63, Low: 40

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 65; Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 70; Low: 54.

SUNDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 76; Low: 52.

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live