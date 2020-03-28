Weather Authority: Sunshine returns Monday with warmer temperatures

Expect a break from the dark and wet weather that impacted the region over the weekend. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s across the region.

The early morning hours will start cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower. Clouds will break by 9 a.m. and rise into the 50s. Conditions will continue to improve as the day progresses, afternoon highs will sit in the 60s with plenty of sun.

Some areas to the north of Philadelphia may see spotty showers during the late afternoon, but the majority of the area will remain dry.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Similar sunny conditions will continue Tuesday, with cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will barely make it into the 50s with gathering clouds.

___

Advertisement

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 51 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 41

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live