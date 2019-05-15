Weather Authority: Sunshine, warmer temps return Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and pleasant Wednesday following a damp and dreary start to the week.

Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees amid sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper-70s for the remainder of the week.

Rain will make a comeback Sunday, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High: 72 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High: 74 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 79 Low: 62

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. High: 78 Low: 59

SUNDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms. High: 79 Low: 61