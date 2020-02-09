Weather Authority: Take the umbrella to work week; rain in the forecast Monday-Thursday

Philadelphia is forecasted to begin a rainy work week, ahead of a cold Valentine's Day weekend.

Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 39

MONDAY: Periods of rain. High: 48 Low: 39

TUESDAY: AM rain, p.m. showers. High: 52 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High: 45 Low: 35

THURSDAY: A.M. rain. High: 57 Low: 39

