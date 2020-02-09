Weather Authority: Take the umbrella to work week; rain in the forecast Monday-Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is forecasted to begin a rainy work week, ahead of a cold Valentine's Day weekend.
Temperatures will hover between the high 40s and low 50s.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
SUNDAY OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 39
MONDAY: Periods of rain. High: 48 Low: 39
Advertisement
TUESDAY: AM rain, p.m. showers. High: 52 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High: 45 Low: 35
THURSDAY: A.M. rain. High: 57 Low: 39
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live