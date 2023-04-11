Weather Authority: Temperatures expected to climb into the 80s on Wednesday

A stretch of sunshine will continue across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday and forecasters expect temperatures in some areas to stretch into the 80s.

Spotty clouds will dot the sky during the morning, but the partial cloud cover won't stop temperatures from reaching the mid-70s before noon.

Forecasters expect thermometers in Philadelphia and surrounding areas to continue to climb during the afternoon and possibly hit 80 degrees by late afternoon.

A similar weather day is in store for the Delaware Valley on Thursday, with temperatures returning to the 80s again during the afternoon.

The sunny stretch will reach its peak on Friday when forecasters expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s.

Rain and storms will impact parts of the Delaware Valley on Saturday and Sunday, which will help knock temperatures back to a seasonable mid-70s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 81, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Hot, more sun. High: 87, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Spotty rain. High: 77, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. High: 75, Low: 59