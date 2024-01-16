Weather Authority: Temperatures to plunge overnight, with wind chills in single digits

In the aftermath of Philadelphia’s first measurable snow event, the region is facing frigid temperatures, icy conditions and another snow event for the end of the week.

Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday, while out on the roads, if it’s shiny, it could be black ice, so take it easy as not all of the roads have been cleared and slushy spots will simply turn to ice overnight.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens for nearly everyone in the Delaware and Lehigh vallies, while the Poconos will see temps in the single digits. Bundle up if you have to be out for any reason.

The Wednesday morning commute will see plenty of slick roads and black ice, with sub-freezing temps. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

In addition, wind chills Wednesday morning will be below zero for areas north and west of Philly, while everywhere else it will feel nearly that cold, with wind chill readings around zero.

By Wednesday afternoon, wind chills will still be in the single digits for everyone.

The next chance will come in very early Friday morning and will get heavier as the day progresses, with snow ending in the evening. 1 to 3 inches are expected.

