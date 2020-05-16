Weather Authority: Temps remain warm with mostly sunny skies Saturday

Warm weather and mostly sunny skies welcome in the weekend.

Saturday will reach highs near 80 degrees with low humidity. Winds will be fairly calm as they alternate with speeds from 5-10 mph.

Expect increasing clouds and wind from the southest on Sunday. There will be a chance for spotty showers in the evening.

The wonderful weather will end as Monday returns with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high around 70.

Tropical storm Arthur could be well out to sea early next week causing coastal flooding and/or beach erosion with a persistent onshore flow.

SATURDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 80, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Seasonable, p.m. showers. High: 68, Low: 55

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 72, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cool, few showers. High 60, Low: 53

