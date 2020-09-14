Weather Authority: Temps stay in the 70s as Monday clouds give way to sun

The Delaware Valley is starting to feel more and more like fall with high temperatures not expected to reach 80 degrees this week.

Monday will be one of the warmer days this week with a high of 78 degrees and morning clouds giving way to some sunshine.

Tuesday, Wednesday, And Thursday are all expected to be sunny and pleasant with highs spanning through the 70s.

Come Friday, fall will feel like it's in full effect with a forecasted high of just 68 degrees. There will also be a chance of showers Friday.

The cooldown will remain through the weekend with more highs in the mid-60s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!