Weather Authority: Temps warm and snow changes to rain Saturday night

Snow is turning to rain as temperatures warm Saturday night across the Delaware Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throughout the region, including Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Salem and portions of Burlington Counties in New Jersey, along with New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County in Maryland through 10 p.m. Saturday. Delaware, eastern Chester, eastern Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties are also included in the advisory.

Some roads were slushy while others were reported as slick late Saturday afternoon Philadelphia and points south. Folks traveling are urged to be cautious as the temperatures are still in the upper 20's. Temperatures will rise as the evening progresses, but people should exercise an abundance of caution as bridges, ramps and sidewalks may be icy. Speed limits for area bridges have been reduced to 25.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with marginally warmer temperatures and breezy conditions.

SATURDAY: Snow to rain. High: 35, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 23

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33, Low: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35, Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 39 Low: 21

