Weather Authority: Thursday to be mild day with warmer temperatures, dry conditions

Thursday's weather in the Delaware Valley will be welcome news after days of cold temperatures and rain.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says conditions will dry out and clear up, making the sun's return to the forecast imminent.

Early morning temperatures are lingering in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 50s throughout the day.

Overnight, conditions will mostly be clear, but temperatures will drop significantly.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 40s ahead of Saturday, which will have a spotty shower and cooler temps.

Showers will return to the forecast on Sunday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunnier, breezy. High: 53

FRIDAY: Back to normal. High: 48, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Spotty shower. High: 44, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 47, Low: 36

MONDAY: A.m. shower. High: 46, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly. High: 44, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 26