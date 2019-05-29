Weather Authority: Tornado Warning issued for Bucks and Montgomery counties
PHILADELPHIA - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Bucks and Montgomery counties until 5:45 Wednesday.
Locations impacted by the warning include the following:
- Lansdale
- Doylestown
- Hatboro
- Souderton
- Chalfont
- Hatfield
- Ivyland
- Feasterville-Trevose
- Fricks
- Feasterville
- Richboro
- Horsham
- Telford
- North Wales
- New Britain
- Silverdale,
- Churchville
- Brittany Farms-Highlands
- Montgomeryville
- Warminster Heights
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In Pennsylvania, the watch includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.
In New Jersey, the watch includes Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.
In Delaware, the watch includes New Castle County.
Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds.
More storms are expected Thursday. The region is expected to dry out through the weekend.
The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Lehigh Northeastern, Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties until 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered strong storms. High: 87 Low: 67
THURSDAY: PM storms. High: 86 Low: 67
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64
SUNDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 61