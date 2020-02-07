Weather Authority: Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Chester County, Delaware County, Salem County and New Castle County until 10:15 a.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says be on the lookout for damaging winds, brief severe isolated thunderstorms. The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Pennsylvania

- Berks

- Chester

- Delaware

- Lehigh

- Montgomery

- Northampton

- Philadelphia

New Jersey

- Gloucester

Delaware

- New Castle

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. with gusts expected to be over 40 MPH across the region. Areas in South Jersey and Northern Delaware could experience gusts of 50 MPH or higher.

The lingering precipitation will react with the varying temperatures and could result in a wintry mix in some spots north and west of the city.

Dense fog will cover the region during the morning hours, with temperatures hovering near the 50s. The fog will lift by mid-morning and temperatures will rise to 58.

By noontime, temperatures will begin to take a downturn and head back into the 40s before plummeting into the 30s by the evening. The constant precipitation and the uneven temperatures could pair to create snow flurries.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Poconos.

Saturday will provide some relief from the rainy conditions, but temperatures will remain cold. Sunshine is expected to turn to cloudy skies as the day progresses with highs in the low 40s. Conditions will remain mostly the same on Sunday with a morning wintry mix possible.

Friday: Rain, gusting winds. High: 50

Saturday: Clouds to sun, chilly. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: Shower chance. High: 53, Low: 38