Weather Authority: Tornado watch issued for most of Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley remains under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. after several warnings expired Monday afternoon following a system that brought strong winds and heavy downpours to the area.

The heaviest rain has moved out, but we could still see some lingering showers as temperatures remain in the 60s.

A flood warning is in effect for Mercer, Camden, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties until 7:15 p.m.

Come Tuesday, temperatures will start to plummet back into the 40s.

Advertisement

Tuesday will bring some more sunshine as we kick off the month of December.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest