Weather Authority: Tornado Watch issued for Philadelphia area, New Jersey

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 6 p.m. Monday.

Tornadoes and isolated hail up to the size of ping pong balls are possible. Scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are likely.

Areas under the Tornado Watch include the following counties:

– Pennsylvania: Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Monroe, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

– New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.

– Delaware: New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties

The Philadelphia area is slated for heavy rain Monday, along with high winds and strong storms.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect through 7 p.m. Damaging wind gusts could reach upwards of 60 mph.

Strong thunderstorms are expected. A few storms may be severe. Flooding is possible, as 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast.

Showers could hit a lull in the afternoon, but should persist throughout the day and into the evening.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a high around 73 degrees.

A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.

___

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39

___

