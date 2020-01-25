Weather Authority: Toss the umbrella for a few days; dry Saturday night will lead to dry Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - Dry skies will rule the Philadelphia area for the next few days.
Saturday night, folks will need a coat, but no rain jacket. Sunday should start partly cloudy, but clouds are on the increase throughout the day. Winds will pick up in the afternoon. It will feel chilly, but temperatures should remain above average.
RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
Advertisement
SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 34
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live