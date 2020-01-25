Weather Authority: Toss the umbrella for a few days; dry Saturday night will lead to dry Sunday

Dry skies will rule the Philadelphia area for the next few days.

Saturday night, folks will need a coat, but no rain jacket. Sunday should start partly cloudy, but clouds are on the increase throughout the day. Winds will pick up in the afternoon. It will feel chilly, but temperatures should remain above average.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26

