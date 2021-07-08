Weather Authority: Tropical Storm Warning remains in place for New Jersey, Delaware coast as Elsa nears

The region is preparing for severe weather Thursday night into Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to barrel up the east coast.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Jersey Shore, as well as some coastal portions of southern Delaware.

Heavy rainfall and intense winds that triggered severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for most of the region on Thursday will continue overnight. Most of the Delaware Valley was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that expired at 9 p.m.

The threat of severe weather means damaging winds, torrential downpours and bouts of thunder and lightning, according to the weather service.

Areas under a severe warning could see between 1-3 inches of rain between Thursday and Friday, with isolated areas seeing up to 4 inches.

Flood advisories are in effect down the shore, and flash flood watches will be in effect for most of the area from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Those areas will also feel gusty winds of up to 40-50 mile per hour.

The key high tide for the storm surge should reach two feed between 7 and 9 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

