Weather Authority: Tuesday brings more heat, humidity

The Delaware Valley is facing yet another heat wave with temperatures expected to reach the 90s again today.

Tuesday started off the same as Monday with foggy and muggy conditions.

Tuesday will bring more of the same heat and humidity with highs in the low-90s, along with the possibility of pop-up showers.

Wednesday could mark our fifth heat wave of the summer if temperatures break 90 degrees. As of Monday, Wednesday's forecasted high is 90 degrees.

Wednesday could potentially bring some showers as well.

