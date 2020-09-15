Weather Authority: Tuesday brings plenty of sun, cool temps

Tuesday will be quite a treat for anyone looking forward to the start of fall next week, with temperatures forecasted to remain in the low 70s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high of just 72 degrees with plenty of sunshine and a cool breeze throughout the day.

Expect more of the same Wednesday and Thursday with temps sticking in the 70s.

Come Friday, we'll face a chance of showers, but high temperatures won't even reach the 70s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are only forecasted to bring highs in the 60s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!