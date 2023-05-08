Weather Authority: Tuesday morning showers expected before temps rise to 80s by end of the week

There were sunny skies and temperatures nearing 80 across the Delaware Valley on Monday. Forecasters say the rest of the week is expected to be similar, except for a brief chance of rain on Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s before Tuesday's highs only reach the 60s.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says clouds will roll in Tuesday morning before a weak disturbance coming from Chicago brings showers by 9 a.m. Northern parts of the state are expected to stay dry, according to forecasters.

The sun will return on Wednesday, heating things up to the 70s again. Temperatures gradually rise throughout the rest of the week.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to surpass 80. Mother's Day will be pleasant, with partly cloudy skies before showers return next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 63, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 73, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 79, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 82, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Eighties again. High: 83, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 73, Low: 61

MONDAY: Showers back. High: 70, Low: 58