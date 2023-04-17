Weather Authority: Tuesday to be chilly, sunny ahead of end-of-the-week burst of summer temps

A seasonable Monday afternoon left with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. But, as we move in to Tuesday, some people may be cranking up their heat.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s ahead of Tuesday, which is forecasted to be the chilliest day of the week.

Tuesday's wind gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph with a high afternoon temperature of 58 with lots of sunshine.

After Tuesday, warmer temperatures slowly make their way towards the area. Wednesday's high will rest in the upper 60s before a burst of summer heats up the Delaware Valley.

Last week saw temperatures peak in the 80s, and temperatures are set to return to the 80s by Thursday and even make it close to 90 on Friday.

The next chance of rain is not expected until Saturday. Scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday will drop temperatures back down to the 60s by the end of the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: More like April. High: 59, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 68, Low: 42

THURSDAY: More like May. High: 80, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Summer temps. High: 87, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 80, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Showers still likely. High: 65, Low: 60

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. High: 59, Low: 46