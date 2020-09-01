Weather Authority: Tuesday to bring more mild temps, clouds

Expect more mild temperatures, cloudy skies, and the possibility of some showers Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting a comfortable high temperature of just 82 degrees with clouds possibly threatening to bring some rain through the day.

Wednesday will warm up a bit and with that warmth could come some afternoon thunderstorm. The same could be said for Thursday when temps are expected to reach the upper 80s.

By the weekend we will be cooling off with temps falling back into the 70s.

