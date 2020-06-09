Weather Authority: Tuesday to bring sun, high temps near 90

Summer isn’t officially here yet, but the heat is on with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees Tuesday.

After a milder day Monday, FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for more sunshine and highs in or near the 90s by early this afternoon.

Expect more of the same conditions Wednesday with some more clouds and humidity lingering.

Thursday will be our best chance for a cool down during the work week with showers and storms possible and highs in the mid-80s.

