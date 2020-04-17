Weather Authority: Unseasonably cold Friday kicks off pleasant weekend

Unseasonably cold conditions will continue on Friday as temperatures across the region will peak around the 50-degree mark.

Expect conditions to hover around the freezing point during the morning hours. An areawide freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Afternoon conditions will feature sun and clouds, with cloud cover increasing. Some precipitation will begin to move into the area by sunset and rain will continue through the evening.

Showers will continue through early Saturday morning and clear by 10 a.m. Sunshine will return on Saturday, though temperatures will remain in the mid-50s.

Spring conditions will come back on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine.

Advertisement

___

FRIDAY: Sun to rain. High: 53

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 56, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 37

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 58, Low: 49

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP