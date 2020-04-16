Weather Authority: Unseasonably cold Thursday with sun and clouds

Expect unseasonably cold conditions on Thursday, as temperatures across the region will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark.

Morning temperatures will sit in the low 40s, but a steady wind chill will knock conditions into the high 30s. Thermometers in Philadelphia will sit at 44 during the morning hours, but wind chill temperatures will make it feel like 38 degrees.

Afternoon conditions are expected to remain cold. Philadelphia will reach a peak temperature of 48 degrees around 2 p.m. Surrounding areas are also expected to peak below 50 degrees.

A freeze watch will go into effect for several counties across the region late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Conditions are expected to remain chilly and partly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain both days. Temperatures will warm to seasonable conditions on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

THURSDAY: Quiet, chilly. High: 50

FRIDAY: AM frost, PM showers. High: 53, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 54, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 37

