Weather Authority: Valentine's Day to be warm and sunny as spring-like weather continues

While Philadelphians try to rebound from the upset of the Eagles Super Bowl loss, they can at least enjoy some pleasant, unseasonably warm temperatures, and sunshine!

A mild and sunny Monday left the Delaware Valley with temperatures nearing 60.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clears skies overhead before temperatures make their way back into the 50s again for Valentine's Day.

Kathy Orr has your Valentine's Day all planned out: You can kick off your day with a blissful breakfast and temps creeping up into the 40s. Then, the sunshine will warm up your lovely lunch as temps climb into the 50s. You can end your night with a dreamy dinner and clear, star-filled skies.

Temperatures will climb even higher on Wednesday, making things feel more like spring with temperatures nearing 70.

Rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Friday before a weekend cool down.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 55, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Like spring. High: 65, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Showers arrive. High: 63, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Rain continues. High: 62, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 45, Low: 5

SUNDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 54, Low: 32

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 59, Low: 46