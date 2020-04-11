Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Easter Sunday ahead

Expect a warm Easter Sunday across the area with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight temperatures will remain cold with lows in the 40s and some passing clouds. Winds will remain throughout the night, but will be much calmer than in days past.

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins says temperatures on Sunday will reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Expect a steady breeze to also hang around the area.

Thunderstorms will move into the region early Monday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs slated for the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 39

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 76 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Few showers. High: 54 Low: 42

