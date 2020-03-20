Weather Authority: Warm Friday with rain leads to chilly weekend

Expect an unseasonably warm Friday with some showers around throughout the day. Highs across the region will reach into the mid-70s under cloudy skies.

Dense morning fog will lift by mid-morning and temperatures will begin to rise. By 8 a.m temperatures will sit in the mid 50s and rise into the 70s by lunchtime. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 70s in most areas.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A chance of pop-up showers will last throughout the day. Lingering rain will make its way through the area after 12 p.m. A stronger band of precipitation, bringing a possible thunderstorm, will move into the region during the early evening hours.

Conditions will change rapidly overnight. Saturday will be chilly and breezy with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be even colder with high struggling to reach the 50s.

___

FRIDAY: PM storm. High: 78, Low: 48

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Chilly, windy. High: 49, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 47, Low: 34

MONDAY: Chilly, showers. High: 49, Low: 36

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live